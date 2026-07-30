Seven killed in helicopter crash in western Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Seven people were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in San Juan Province in western Argentina.

Contact with the Bell 412 helicopter was lost at around 10:00 local time. The aircraft had been leased by Argentina's Federal Emergency Management Agency and was scheduled to fly to La Rioja Province in the west of the country to take part in wildfire suppression operations after completing training exercises in San Juan Province.

The Governor of San Juan Province later confirmed that all seven people on board had died, including the Director of Civil Defence, the head of the Fire Department and the Deputy Chief of the provincial police.

The relevant authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash.