LONDON, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Britain on Wednesday announced an investment of £8.4 billion (US$11.2 billion) in its Dreadnought nuclear submarine programme, a move the government said would create thousands of jobs for young people over the next decade.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said the Prime Minister would announce the major £8.4 billion investment to strengthen the UK's nuclear deterrent, providing jobs and opportunities for young people for years to come.

British defence company BAE Systems is building four Dreadnought-class nuclear submarines as part of the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent programme.

The company will receive £5.9 billion, while the remaining funding will be allocated to support the project's supply chain.