China targets 17% cut in carbon intensity by 2030

BEIJING, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17 percent by 2030 from 2025 levels, according to a national climate change plan made public on Wednesday.

The plan, jointly issued by multiple government departments including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Development and Reform Commission, outlines key climate goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

During the period, China will make further progress in tackling climate change and advancing its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, Xinhua News Agency reported.

China will strengthen monitoring and control of non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gases, and develop the capacity to reduce emissions by 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, the document noted.

Regarding cutting emissions in key sectors, China will implement a dual-control system for both total carbon emissions and carbon intensity, accelerate the development of a new energy system, expand non-fossil energy use, and promote the peak of coal and oil consumption.