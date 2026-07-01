Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Moroccan embassy’s reception on Throne Day

ABU DHABI, 30th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended today the reception held by Ahmed Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of King Mohammed VI of Morocco's ascension to the throne.

The event, which took place at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, as well as several high-ranking officials and accredited members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps, and members of the Moroccan community in the country.

Addressing the event, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco underscored the depth and strength of the fraternal bonds between Morocco and the UAE, as well as the commitment of the leadership of both countries to further strengthening these ties and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors.