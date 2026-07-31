UAE strongly condemns attack targeting two vessels at Damietta Port in Egypt

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the drone attack targeting two vessels at Damietta Port in the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the security and safety of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of ports and critical waterways, threatening regional and global security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.