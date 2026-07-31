GCC Secretary General condemns in strongest terms drone attack targeting Damietta Port in Egypt

RIYADH, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the drone attack that targeted Damietta Port in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

He underscored that such terrorist acts and attacks seek to destabilise security and stability in the region, affirming the solidarity of the GCC states with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and their support for all measures it takes to protect its territory and safeguard its security and interests.