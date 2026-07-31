Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack targeting two vessels at Damietta Port

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the attack that targeted two vessels at Damietta Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the relevant authorities indicate that the incident was caused by a drone. The Council reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of all acts that target the security of states, endanger vital infrastructure, or threaten maritime security and regional stability.

In a statement today, the Muslim Council of Elders expressed its utmost solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt, its leadership, government, and people, and affirmed its support for all measures taken to safeguard the country's national security, protect its vital facilities, and preserve its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The Council further stressed that such attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and pose a threat to regional and international peace and security. The Council called for a firm international response to deter such hostile acts, hold those responsible accountable, and prevent any actions that undermine the sovereignty of states or jeopardise their security and national resources.