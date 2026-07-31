Egyptian Information Minister: Damietta Port incident will not pass unanswered

CAIRO, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Minister of State for Information, Diaa Rashwan, stressed that his country will not compromise its sovereignty and that the Damietta Port incident “will not simply pass,” affirming that the government will not announce the causes of the incident until investigations are completed with accuracy and transparency before the public.

Rashwan said the state’s efforts focused on managing the crisis and clarifying its impact on the energy sector and maritime traffic. He warned against jumping to conclusions or circulating incomplete rumours on social media platforms, particularly amid the current regional circumstances.

Rashwan denied any contradiction between the Ministry of Petroleum’s statement and the prime minister’s remarks, explaining that all official statements had confirmed from the outset that a fire broke out on two floating storage and regasification vessels, and that safety procedures were initiated with no human casualties reported.