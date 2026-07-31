Google expands age assurance technology globally to enhance child safety on Android apps

WASHINGTON, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Google has announced the expansion of its age assurance technology to Android app developers worldwide, as part of efforts to strengthen the protection of children and teenagers and provide a safer digital environment, amid tighter online child protection regulations in a number of countries.

The company said that the Play Signal API, currently available in Brazil, will be rolled out in Australia and Canada by mid-August, before becoming available globally across all markets by the end of 2026.

Google confirmed that the new system does not allow apps to access sensitive personal information, such as users' dates of birth. Instead, it shares only the user's age category when necessary, enabling developers to provide age-appropriate content and user experiences.

The company added that age category information will be managed through the Family Link app, eliminating the need to configure settings for each app individually, while continuing to offer parental control tools, including screen time limits, app download approvals, and content filters.