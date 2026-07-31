Hillmann Laboratories advances promising Ebola vaccine

SINGAPORE, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Hillmann Laboratories, headquartered in Singapore, is advancing the development of an Ebola vaccine recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the leading candidate to help control the spread of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The company announced plans to fast-track its rVSV Bundibugyo vaccine into human clinical trials.

A major advantage of the new Bundibugyo vaccine over Ervebo is its thermal stability. While Ervebo mandates ultra-cold storage, the new vaccine is engineered to remain stable for months under standard refrigeration. This key feature significantly lowers costs and simplifies distribution logistics, especially in remote regions lacking specialised cold-chain infrastructure.