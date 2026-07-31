Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADNOC to organise 8th edition of Abu Dhabi Marathon on December 12

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the opening of registration for the 8th edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, scheduled to take place on 12th December 2026, bringing together elite international runners and thousands of participants from various nationalities and age groups in one of the most prominent community and international sporting events on Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar.

The marathon is organised as part of Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of sports and physical activity, reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for major sporting events, support healthy lifestyles, and encourage community members to adopt sport as a sustainable way of life.

The event features a range of race categories suitable for all participants, including the 42.195 kilometre full marathon, ten kilometre race, five kilometre race, and a two-and-a-half kilometre family and children’s race, encouraging participation from all segments of the community.

As part of the preparations for the marathon, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council will organise two preparatory races designed to help runners optimally prepare for the main event. The first race will take place in Al Dhannah on 24th October 2026, featuring a principal distance of 10 km, while Al Ain Region will host the second preparatory race on 7th November 2026, with a principal half marathon distance of 21.1 kilometres.

These races will provide participants with an ideal opportunity to assess their fitness levels and enhance their readiness ahead of the Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is expected to attract elite professional and amateur runners from around the world, alongside broad community participation, building on the event’s strong reputation for excellence in organisation, competition, and community engagement established over previous editions.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stated that the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has become one of the region’s leading annual sporting events and reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of enhancing quality of life while promoting a culture of sport and physical activity across society.

He noted that organising the preparatory races in Al Dhannah and Al Ain Region aligns with the council’s strategy to expand sports participation and reach communities across different areas of the emirate, while helping runners improve their readiness and achieve their best performance in the main marathon.

Al Awani added that the event continues to attract growing numbers of participants from within the UAE and abroad year after year, thanks to Abu Dhabi’s world-class sports infrastructure and advanced organisational expertise. He emphasised the commitment to delivering an exceptional edition that reflects the emirate’s leading position on the global sporting map.

Since its launch in 2018, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has witnessed remarkable growth in participation numbers. More than 10,000 runners took part in the inaugural edition, with participation increasing to over 16,000 runners in the second edition in 2019.

The third edition was held in 2021 following its postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed nearly 12,000 runners under precautionary measures. Participation exceeded 20,000 runners in 2022, rising to approximately 25,000 participants in 2023.

The sixth edition in 2024 attracted more than 33,000 participants from over 150 nationalities, while the seventh edition recorded more than 37,000 runners, reflecting the event’s growing stature among the world’s leading road-running races.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Fan Village will open its doors to the public from 7th December 2026, marking the start of the region’s largest race week. The village will feature a diverse range of sporting, entertainment, and educational activities, alongside dedicated experiences for families, partners, and sponsors, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere in the lead-up to marathon day.