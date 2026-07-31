Emirates College for Advanced Education concludes summer camp for Students of Determination

ABU DHABI, 31st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) concluded its summer camp, dedicated this year to Students of Determination under the theme Family, Inclusion and Artificial Intelligence.

Held from 27th to 30th July at the college's campus in Abu Dhabi, the camp offered 30 students practical and interactive experiences that fostered creativity and innovation, strengthened self-confidence, and encouraged active participation and lifelong learning.

The camp aimed to prepare Students of Determination for a future shaped by digital technologies and artificial intelligence by introducing them to emerging technologies and equipping them with practical skills to engage confidently with the digital world. It also sought to open new learning avenues that foster creativity and innovation.

The camp featured an interactive training programme that included practical workshops on artificial intelligence and digital Fab Labs, where participants explored emerging technologies and transformed their ideas into practical models and projects, enhancing their readiness for the digital future.

Aligned with the UAE's Year of the Family, the camp reflected ECAE's commitment to advancing the principles of inclusion and educational integration while providing high-quality learning opportunities that empower Students of Determination. It also reinforced the role of families as key partners in supporting the learning journey, in line with the UAE's vision to build an inclusive and sustainable education system.