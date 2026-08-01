US dollar weakens against major currencies

NEW YORK, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar weakened against the Japanese yen on Friday as markets awaited the possibility of another round of intervention by the Japanese authorities to support their currency, following their intervention in the foreign exchange market on Thursday.

The dollar fell 0.8 percent against the yen to 158.225 yen, while the US Dollar Index declined 0.26 percent to 99.807 points.

The euro rose to US$1.1535, while the British pound gained 0.2 percent against the US dollar.