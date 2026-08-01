Romania declares state of emergency after Danube water levels cut power generation

BUCHAREST, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Romania has declared a state of emergency throughout August following a decline in electricity generation after water levels in the Danube River fell to record lows, forcing the shutdown of a nuclear reactor.

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said the government had allocated funding for works on the Danube to temporarily divert water from one of its channels to ensure the country's second reactor remains connected to the electricity grid.

He added that Romania is holding talks with Ukraine and other neighbouring countries to secure electricity imports during peak demand periods.