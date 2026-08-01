CENTCOM reroutes 30 ships since start of Iranian ports blockade

WASHINGTON, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that, as of 31st July, US forces had rerouted 30 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and boarded two others to verify full compliance with the naval blockade imposed on Iran.

In a statement, CENTCOM said US forces have continued to strictly enforce the naval blockade on Iranian ports since mid-July, adding that around 30 vessels had been allowed to pass through the blockade zone to deliver humanitarian assistance.

US forces resumed the naval blockade on vessels bound for, or departing from, Iranian ports and coastal areas on 14th July, in response to attacks on commercial shipping and the disruption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.