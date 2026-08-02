Severe heatwave claims 395 lives in Austria during June

VIENNA, 1st August, 2026 (WAM) -- A severe heatwave that struck Austria in June claimed the lives of 395 people due to the impact of extremely high temperatures on human health, the Austrian Agency for Health and Nutrition (AGES) announced today.

The agency said the heatwave claimed more lives than in any previous June on record, exceeding the toll recorded in June 2019—previously the deadliest June for heat-related fatalities—by 60 deaths.

Due to the life-threatening extreme weather, Austrian Health Minister Korinna Schumann has instructed the Agency to scientifically document the victims of the record-breaking temperatures—not, as is usually the case, after the summer in the fall. “The number is shocking. It starkly demonstrates that heat is no longer merely a matter of well-being, but a concrete danger to health and life,” said the minister.