Hungary shuts second nuclear reactor as Danube levels fall

BUDAPEST, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Hungary has shut down the second of four reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant as water levels in the Danube River continue to decline, worsening the country's energy situation.

According to Bloomberg, data from the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority showed the plant's output fell to less than a quarter of its total 2,000-megawatt capacity early on Saturday.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar said the country may have to shut down the plant completely for the first time since it began operating 44 years ago by the middle of this week, as drought across Central Europe has reduced the water levels needed to cool the reactors.

The Paks nuclear power plant, located south of Budapest, generates around 40 percent of Hungary's electricity.