Trump to cancel strikes on Iran pending rapid deal

WASHINGTON, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalise the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that the sides agreed to the “perimeters” of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump said he agreed to cancel the attack "for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran," adding that the decision is subject to the parties being able to "rapidly make a DEAL."