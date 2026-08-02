DEWA Women’s Committee organised 15 events in first half of 2026

DUBAI, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Women’s Committee of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 15 awareness and community events during the first half of 2026.

The activities aimed to help female employees keep pace with evolving challenges, strengthen their communication and teamwork skills, and support the balance between their roles at work and within society. Satisfaction among female employees with the committee’s performance reached 95%.

“We launch outstanding initiatives that support DEWA’s efforts to empower women, develop their capabilities and strengthen their roles across critical sectors, in line with the future aspirations of DEWA and Dubai. We also invest in national female talent to support their careers and leadership journeys, helping them maintain a healthy work-life balance and improve their well-being and overall quality of life,” said Fatima Mohammed Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

The events focused on practical skills such as managing stress and dealing with challenges. They included sessions on supporting children during remote learning to ensure continuity in education. Additional topics addressed digital safety, with practical advice on protecting personal data when using smart applications and social media.

Activities extended to strengthening family ties and community engagement, alongside lectures during the Holy Month of Ramadan highlighting values such as cohesion, tolerance, respect for cultural diversity and the responsible use of resources.

The committee also marked international events such as International Women’s Day and International Women in Engineering Day by celebrating the achievements of DEWA’s female workforce across areas including sustainability, clean and renewable energy, and digital transformation.