Ajman’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, Protocol Department partner to strengthen emirate's cultural identity

AJMAN, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media signed a cooperation agreement with the Ajman Protocol Department on the first day of the 11th edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival.

‏The agreement aims to strengthen institutional cooperation between the two parties in the fields of culture and heritage, unify efforts to highlight the cultural legacy of the Emirate of Ajman, reinforce national identity, support sustainable cultural development, and consolidate Ajman’s standing as a centre for arts and culture—in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030 and the strategic directions of the Emirate’s government.

‏The agreement comes within the framework of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media’s commitment to expanding the scope of its partnerships with government entities—supporting efforts to preserve the cultural legacy, enhancing its presence across various initiatives and events, and contributing to its promotion at regional and international levels.

‏Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work to implement joint initiatives, programmes, and events aimed at spotlighting and raising awareness of the elements of the Emirate of Ajman’s cultural identity, alongside organising workshops and awareness campaigns that contribute to promoting awareness of the importance of local heritage and strengthening community members’ connection to it.

‏The agreement also includes the use of modern technologies in support of culture, through providing quick and easy access to the cultural heritage guide via QR code. It further provides for the qualification of Ajman Protocol Department staff to serve as ambassadors of the Emirate’s cultural identity during official events and receptions—contributing to enriching the experience of customers and visitors.

‏The agreement additionally aims to integrate culture and heritage into a number of institutional practices, and to enhance cooperation and complementarity between the two parties in implementing community and cultural initiatives aimed at preserving and transmitting heritage and cultural values to future generations.

‏Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashimi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, stated, “This agreement reflects the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media’s commitment to building effective government partnerships that contribute to safeguarding the cultural legacy of the Emirate of Ajman and highlighting its national identity—stemming from our belief that heritage represents a fundamental pillar in the journey of cultural and tourism development.”

‏He added, “Through this cooperation, we seek to develop distinctive initiatives that employ the latest means and technologies to introduce the Emirate’s cultural assets and consolidate their presence within the community—in alignment with the vision of the Ajman Government and the reinforcement of the Emirate’s standing as a leading cultural and tourism destination.”

‏For his part, Yousuf Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Protocol Department, stated, “This agreement reflects the importance of integration between government entities in achieving shared objectives and enhancing the presence of the Emirate of Ajman’s cultural identity across various official events and receptions.”

‏He added, “Through this cooperation, we are committed to developing practices and initiatives that reflect the authenticity of the Emirati cultural legacy, and to empowering our staff to play an active role in introducing the Emirate’s cultural heritage and delivering an experience that reflects its genuine values and rich traditions.”

‏The agreement constitutes a practical framework for developing new horizons of cultural cooperation, exchanging expertise and knowledge, and employing modern tools in the presentation of heritage content—keeping pace with the Emirate’s aspirations towards a more interactive and open cultural experience, and enhancing Ajman’s presence in the local and regional cultural landscape.