Sharjah Chess Club concludes ‘A Holiday Reimagined 2026’ programme

SHARJAH, 2nd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Cultural Chess Club concluded its “A Holiday Reimagined 2026” summer programme, organised by the Sharjah Sports Council in cooperation with several government and private entities.

The four-week programme attracted 140 boys aged 7 to 12, offering a wide range of educational, cultural, sporting, and recreational activities.

The programme was organised around four main themes: Family Week, Artificial Intelligence Week, Sharjah Week, and Sports Week, offering participants a comprehensive experience that combined learning, culture, sport, and entertainment. It also featured specialised workshops on future skills and artificial intelligence, aimed at developing participants' abilities and making productive use of the summer holiday.

Activities included introductory chess training, scientific and cultural workshops, Holy Quran memorisation sessions, and a variety of sports, including karate and football. Participants also took part in educational trips and field visits to some of Sharjah's most prominent landmarks, which helped expand their knowledge and develop their personal and intellectual skills.

The programme was implemented in collaboration with several institutions, including the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub; Emirates Creative Association; the Sharjah Department of Public Works; Sharjah American International School; the Sharjah Museums Authority; the Sharjah Classic Cars Club; Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club; and the Elderly Care Home, as well as a number of supporting organisations that helped enrich the programme and achieve its objectives.

The programme concluded with a closing ceremony attended by participants and their families, at which all participants, supervisors, and partners were honoured for their contributions to the programme's success. The initiative reflects the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club's commitment to providing high-quality summer programmes that help build young people's character, develop their intellectual, sporting, and social skills, and encourage the productive use of their free time.

Imran Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, thanked the Sharjah Sports Council and all government and private-sector partners for their support in ensuring the programme's success, noting that these partnerships are fundamental to achieving the club's objectives. He added that the club continually seeks to develop its initiatives in line with Sharjah's vision to nurture talent and prepare a generation capable of creativity and excellence.

Al Nuaimi said the success of “A Holiday Reimagined 2026” reflects the club's commitment to delivering high-quality programmes that help build a generation equipped with intellectual and creative skills. He stressed that the club's role extends beyond promoting chess to fulfilling its broader social mission through educational and sporting initiatives that develop young people's abilities and encourage the productive use of their summer holidays.