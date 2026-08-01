Government of Ajman Media Office concludes 'AI Agents' camp

AJMAN, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Ajman Media Office concluded the "AI Agents" camp, a 5-day youth training programme held in Masfout from July 27 to July 31, 2026, as part of the "Our Happy Summer" initiative.

Young participants aged 12 to 17 engaged in practical workshops to create functional AI agents, build interactive characters to answer inquiries and supply information, build interactive digital personas and smart solutions as well as develop innovative technological concepts to support different sectors in Ajman.