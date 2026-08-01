UAEFA welcomes decision not to proceed with 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' proposal

DUBAI 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), welcomed the decision by FIFA President Gianni Infantino not to proceed with the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative.

Sheikh Hamdan said that discontinuing the proposal serves the best interests of the global football family and helps preserve the unity of the international football ecosystem. He called for all proposals to be carefully considered with wisdom to safeguard the interests of the game, its fans, and the wider football community.

He affirmed that the UAE Football Association supports initiatives and proposals that contribute to the continued development of football while maintaining the cohesion of the international football family.

He also renewed his confidence in the leadership of the FIFA President, reaffirming the UAE Football Association's support for all initiatives that serve national football associations and contribute to building a more secure and prosperous future for the sport.