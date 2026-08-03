Egyptian FM, Qatari and Iraqi counterparts discuss regional diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation

CAIRO, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdelatty discussed regional de-escalation efforts on Sunday during a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two top diplomats reviewed ongoing regional and international moves to contain tensions, addressing the potential repercussions of resumed military operations.

They stressed the urgent need to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation, return to negotiations, prioritize political and diplomatic solutions, and uphold international law as the foundation for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Abdelatty also held a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

The two ministers reviewed ways to expand cooperation between Egypt and Iraq and agreed to maintain close consultation on issues of mutual interest, building on the continued progress in relations between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, stressing the need to reduce tensions, support dialogue and advance political and diplomatic efforts to resolve regional crises and preserve peace and stability.