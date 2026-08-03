Eastern Washington fires burn 600 homes

WASHINGTON, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- About 5,000 homes have been evacuated and about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed by wildfires that remained uncontained Sunday in eastern Washington state, authorities said.

According to AP, the fires in and around Spokane, the state’s second largest city, burned about 8.2 square miles (about 21 square kilometers), but they were among dozens across the Western US that stretched the ability of federal, state and local agencies to fight them.

Crews using bulldozers and helicopters continued for the 10th day to fight a fire that has burned nearly 525 square miles (about 1,360 square kilometers) of grassland in western Idaho and eastern Oregon.