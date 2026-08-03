Venezuela, Dominican Republic agree to restore diplomatic ties

CARACAS, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- Venezuela and the Dominican Republic have agreed on a plan to restore bilateral relations, which were severed two years ago, Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the two governments had agreed to begin a gradual process of normalising diplomatic and consular relations "based on a roadmap that will be developed by mutual agreement," following dialogue between the two sides.

"This decision responds to the shared interest in strengthening institutional channels of communication, for the benefit of nationals of both countries and the historic ties of friendship that unite Venezuela and the Dominican Republic," the statement said.

Venezuela and the Dominican Republic severed diplomatic relations in July 2024 after Caracas accused Santo Domingo of interfering in its internal affairs over Venezuela's presidential election