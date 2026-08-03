5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes north of Egypt's Suez

CAIRO, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 5.6 ‌in magnitude struck 38 kilometres north of the Egyptian city of Suez ​just after 3:00 am (0000 ​GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research ⁠Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics ​said.

The institute said it had received ​no reports of casualties or damage to property.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated ​its emergency response plan in ​the governorates where the quake was felt. ‌It ⁠urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities ​continued to ​assess ⁠the situation.