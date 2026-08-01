Abdullah bin Zayed, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the region during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar

The two sides also reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two sisterly countries, the paths of joint cooperation, and ways to further strengthen them in a manner that serves their mutual interests and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.