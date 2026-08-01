UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, Denmark, conveys condolences over victims of two-helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Hellenic Republic and the Kingdom of Denmark following the collision of two helicopters participating in efforts to extinguish wildfires west of Athens, which resulted in the deaths of a Danish pilot and a Greek aerial coordinator.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two victims, and to the Hellenic Republic and the Kingdom of Denmark and their peoples over this tragedy.