French forest fire reveals dozens of unexploded WWII grenades

PARIS, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- French ordnance disposal experts have discovered dozens of World War II grenades in an area ravaged by the major forest fire on the country's Atlantic coast.

"We were on a mission last week and found this field, where we removed 75 shells," Philippe Delemotte, Head of the Bordeaux Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service, said.

Explosions had been heard in the village of Le Porge while France's largest wildfire of the season so far ravaged the area, leading to the discovery of the projectiles.