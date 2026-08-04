New virus detected among cattle in southern Germany

STUTTGART, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A new virus has been detected among cattle herds in southern Germany, affecting around 100 farms in Baden-Württemberg.

The Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI), Germany's federal research institute for animal health, said the virus causes symptoms including fever, diarrhoea and reduced milk production, and is transmitted by biting insects.

No cattle deaths have been reported, and most infected animals recover within a few days.

Laboratory tests showed the virus belongs to the Orthobunyavirus serogroup and is closely related to the Schmallenberg virus, which caused significant damage to livestock herds in Germany in 2011.

The institute said the virus primarily infects ruminants, including cattle, sheep and goats. There is currently no evidence that it poses a significant risk to humans, although concerns remain over its potential impact on foetuses in pregnant animals.

Authorities expect the virus to continue spreading until November while insect vectors remain active. No vaccine is currently available, with limiting animals' exposure to insects remaining the primary preventive measure.