Venezuela earthquake death toll rises above 6,000

CARACAS, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the twin earthquakes in Venezuela in late June has risen above 6,000, officials said on Monday.

The number of confirmed fatalities now stands at 6,125, according to the latest figures from National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez.

The death toll is expected to rise further, with unofficial estimates of between 17,000 and 29,500 people still unaccounted for.

Rodríguez said cleanup operations continued, with crews clearing almost 350,000 tonnes of debris, or about 16.5 percent of the 2.1 million tonnes of total wreckage estimated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The magnitude-7.2 and magnitude-7.5 earthquakes struck the country on 24th June, causing massive damage and triggering national emergencies.