Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City performs first robotic knee, hip replacement surgeries

ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has expanded its robotic surgery capabilities with the introduction of two advanced robotic systems for hip and knee replacement procedures, further expanding access to advanced orthopaedic care in the UAE.

The solutions support a personalised approach to joint replacement surgery, enabling surgeons to tailor procedures to each patient's needs while enhancing surgical accuracy and implant positioning.

Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery is associated with reduced intraoperative blood loss, improved alignment, greater implant precision and faster rehabilitation timelines, helping patients return to mobility sooner.

Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said, "As we continue to broaden robotic-assisted surgery across multiple specialities, we are investing in technologies and clinical expertise that support greater precision, consistency and improved patient outcomes. This allows us to offer patients access to advanced surgical options closer to home while continuing to strengthen our orthopaedic services."

The expansion of SSMC's robotic orthopaedic capabilities also included a robotic-assisted hip replacement procedure. Using advanced robotic technology, the surgical team achieved precise implant positioning and joint alignment tailored to the patient's anatomy, supporting improved mobility, recovery and long-term function following surgery.

Dr. Joseph Alsousou, Consultant and Chair of the Orthopaedics Division at SSMC, said, "Robotic technology allows us to plan and position the joint replacement with a high degree of accuracy based on each patient's anatomy and functional needs. For us, success is not just about replacing a joint. It is about helping patients regain mobility, reduce pain and return to their daily lives with greater confidence and independence."

SSMC's orthopaedics team recently performed the hospital's first robotic-assisted knee replacement on a patient who had been living with chronic knee pain for more than 30 years.