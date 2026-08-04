DP World to develop new Special Economic Zone in Kenya

MOMBASA, Kenya, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World is expanding its investment in Kenya through the development of the Mombasa Industrial Park, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that will strengthen the country’s position as a regional trade and logistics gateway and address the growing demand for modern industrial and logistics infrastructure in East Africa.

DP World signed an agreement with GulfCap Africa, a Kenya-based investment and development Group founded by Suleiman Shahbal, to develop the project.

To be developed over phases, the 222 hectares industrial park will be strategically located less than 20 kilometres from the Port of Mombasa, providing businesses with efficient access to regional and international markets. The first phase of the industrial park will span 40 hectares.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World, said, "Kenya is an important market for DP World and a key gateway for trade across East Africa. The development of Mombasa Industrial Park reflects our commitment to investing in integrated trade infrastructure that connects ports, logistics and industrial ecosystems.

"By creating an environment where businesses can manufacture, distribute and access global markets more efficiently, we are helping unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and sustainable economic growth."

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Africa at DP World, said that this project will not only strengthen regional trade and supply chain connectivity but also create thousands of employment opportunities, attract new investment and contribute meaningfully to Kenya's socio-economic development.