Paula Blasi remains Best Young Rider at Tour de France Femmes

GENEVA, 4th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Paula Blasi retained the White Jersey as the Best Young Rider for the third consecutive day after Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes, as all of UAE Team L'IMAD's leaders finished in the front group.

The demanding 156.5-km stage from Geneva to Poligny marked the race's return to France.

The stage was won by Norwegian national champion Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Uno-X Mobility), who launched a solo attack with 88 kilometres remaining and held off the chasers to claim both the stage victory and the Yellow Jersey. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx–Protime) finished second after an unsuccessful pursuit.

All of UAE Team L’IMAD’s key riders eventually crossed the line in the lead group, with Wlodarczyk sprinting to 11th place.

After stepping onto the podium for the third consecutive day to collect the White Jersey, Blasi said, “It was another tough day, and the weather was quite hot. I’m really happy to keep the White Jersey because it means a lot to me. It will be very special to wear it again tomorrow in the time trial. I’ll give everything I have to deliver a strong performance and try to hold on to it for another day.”