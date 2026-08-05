BRUSSELS, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission today completed the final legal steps to establish the Scaleup Europe Fund, which will start boosting Europe's scaleup companies to grow faster and compete globally with a target of €5 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “When Europe invests in its innovators, Europe invests in its future. This is the goal of our Scaleup Europe Fund. From today, it will ensure our scaleups can find what they need right here in Europe to grow into world-leading companies. To turn European innovation into our competitive edge.”

With the adoption of the Fund's legal documentation, the Scaleup Europe Fund is established as part of the European Innovation Council Fund. Private equity firm EQT has taken up its role as investment manager and is now empowered to take investment decisions independently and on market terms. EQT was selected through an open and competitive process.

The Fund is now able to operate at full capacity, investing directly in Europe's leading scaleup companies.