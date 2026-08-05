OECD headline inflation eased to 4.2% in June 2026, reflecting temporary decline in energy inflation

PARIS, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Year-on-year inflation in the OECD as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 4.2% in June 2026, down from 4.6% in May, following three consecutive monthly increases. Headline inflation declined in 20 OECD countries, rose in 6, and was stable or broadly stable in 12.

In June, headline inflation was below or at 2.0% in nine OECD countries, and below 1.0% in three of them.

Compared with May, energy inflation in the OECD fell by 4.0 percentage points (p.p.) in June, to 11.7% year-on-year, with declines in 24 of the 37 OECD countries with available data. Despite these declines, 10 countries recorded rising energy inflation, and 6 countries had energy inflation above 15%. Both food and core inflation (inflation excluding food and energy) declined by 0.2 p.p. in June to 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively.