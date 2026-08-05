Guatemala issues highest alert level as Fuego volcano erupts

GUATEMALA CITY, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Guatemalan authorities on Tuesday issued a red alert, the highest warning level, for areas affected by the eruption of Fuego Volcano, located about 35 kilometres from the capital.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said in a post on X that the alert covers the departments of Sacatepéquez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities issued a hazard alert and ordered the evacuation of hundreds of people living in the vicinity of the volcano.

Fuego Volcano, situated about 35 kilometres south-west of Guatemala City, is the most active volcano in Central America. Standing 3,763 metres high, it began erupting on Monday morning, with volcanic activity intensifying overnight.

Guatemala lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region characterised by intense seismic and volcanic activity.