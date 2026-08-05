SpaceX revenue jumps 92% on AI-driven growth

WASHINGTON, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX reported a 92 percent increase in revenue during the second quarter of this year, exceeding analysts' expectations by nearly US$1 billion, in its first financial results since its initial public offering in June.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said artificial intelligence-related computing contracts and the continued growth of its Starlink satellite internet service contributed to the strong performance.

At the same time, SpaceX continued to invest heavily, with capital expenditure exceeding US$18 billion between April and June. More than 86 percent of that spending was allocated to the company's artificial intelligence division.

Meanwhile, the number of Starlink subscribers rose to 12 million, double the figure recorded a year earlier.

The company consequently reduced its net loss to US$541 million.

During a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell sought to reassure investors that SpaceX is successfully transforming from a company primarily focused on rockets into a business group with artificial intelligence at the core of its operations.

Despite the positive results, the company's shares fell by more than 7 percent in after-hours trading.