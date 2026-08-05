World Bank: AI benefits for developing countries outweigh risks

WASHINGTON, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Bank has said that artificial intelligence could enable developing countries to achieve the equivalent of a century of development within a decade if they move quickly to improve electricity supplies, expand internet access and strengthen digital skills.

In a report released on Tuesday, the World Bank said emerging economies have greater opportunities than risks in benefiting from artificial intelligence, adding that AI is not expected to result in widespread job losses in these countries compared with high-income economies.

The report noted that developing countries do not need large language models or massive investments. Instead, they can deploy low-cost AI applications tailored to local needs to improve healthcare, education, judicial services and agricultural extension.

It added that 14.2 percent of jobs in high-income countries are exposed to the effects of generative artificial intelligence, compared with 4.5 percent in low- and middle-income countries, while the expected productivity gains are broadly similar across both groups.

The World Bank urged governments to invest in digital infrastructure and energy, while warning of the risks of widening income inequality, the spread of misinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence. It stressed that failing to seize this opportunity would impose a significant development cost on developing countries.