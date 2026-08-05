Gold, other precious metals prices rise

NEW YORK, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday, supported by lower oil prices, which eased inflation concerns and reduced expectations of further increases in US interest rates.

Spot gold gained 1 percent to US$4,092.43 per ounce, while US gold futures climbed 1.5 percent to US$4,149.50 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 2.8 percent to US$59.82 per ounce, while platinum advanced 7.1 percent to US$1,745.42 per ounce. Palladium also gained 7.1 percent to US$1,355.13 per ounce.