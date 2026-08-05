Wildfire destroys about 230 homes in western Canadian Indigenous community

VERNON, British Columbia, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A fast-moving wildfire destroyed about 230 homes in an Indigenous community in western Canada, officials said Tuesday, making it one of the country’s most destructive fires in recent years.

Dan Wilson, Chief of the Okanagan Indian Band, said the Bradley Creek wildfire devastated much of a reserve community near Vernon, about 440 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Canada has endured increasingly destructive wildfire seasons in recent years, with smoke from the blazes repeatedly spreading across North America and triggering widespread air-quality alerts.