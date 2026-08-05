Gold extends gains on Wednesday

WORLD CAPITALS, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, helped by a ‌softer dollar and lower oil prices, while investors awaited US jobs data for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $4,127.04 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT. US gold futures ​rose 0.8 percent to $4,184.40.

Spot silver gained 1.9 percent to $60.64 per ounce ​and platinum climbed 1.4 percent to $1,758.35, its highest level since mid-June. Palladium rose 0.9 percent to $1,365.62, up for a second ​straight session.