ICQ recognises Fujairah Science Club as institutional founding member

FUJAIRAH, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Certification of Quality Department (ICQ) has officially recognised the Fujairah Science Club (FUJSC) as an institutional founding member and granted it institutional membership after the club fulfilled all accreditation requirements.

The official membership certificate, issued in the United States on July 29, 2026, is valid until August 1, 2027. It entitles the club to benefit from all the privileges and services provided by the International Accreditation Administration for Quality to its members worldwide.

The club's institutional accreditation covers eight key areas of specialisation: science education, innovation, robotics, artificial intelligence, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education (including robot programming), scientific research, community development, and youth empowerment. These fields reflect the nature of the programmes and initiatives implemented by the club as part of its mission to prepare a creative generation capable of keeping pace with scientific and technological advancements.

The ICQ is an international organisation specializing in the development and accreditation of quality standards and professional competencies. It provides institutional and individual accreditation services, issues quality and excellence certifications, accredits educational and training programs, and qualifies professional auditors, thereby contributing to the establishment of effective institutional systems that enhance performance, sustainability, and governance.

Dr. Saif Mohamed Obaid Almoaili, Director of the Fujairah Science Club, said that the club's attainment of institutional membership represents a significant achievement that adds to the club's record of accomplishments and further strengthens its standing at both the regional and international levels.