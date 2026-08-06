UAE Chambers, Zimbabwe explore stronger trade, investment cooperation

DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Humaid Ben Salem, Secretary General of UAE Chambers, has discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance engagement between the private sectors of the UAE and Zimbabwe during a meeting at the Federation's HQ in Dubai with Isaac Ananias Moyo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the UAE and his accompanying delegation.

Bin Salem said the UAE and Zimbabwe enjoy privileged relations across a range of areas of shared interest, reaffirming the UAE Chambers' commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Embassy of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to promote trade and investment and expand partnerships between the two countries' business communities.

For his part, Ambassador Moyo reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to further developing its economic ties with the UAE, highlighting the country's promising investment opportunities across several economic sectors. He also expressed his aspiration to deepen cooperation between the two business communities and support initiatives that broaden trade and investment opportunities for the mutual benefit of both countries.