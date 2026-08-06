WHO urges increased aid as DRC Ebola cases top 3,700

GENEVA, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) --The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread at a pace that exceeds response capacity, calling for increased support and funding to strengthen efforts to combat the disease.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević said the outbreak "continues to expand beyond response capacity", noting that the Organisation requires additional funding to scale up surveillance, testing and treatment operations, and to support affected communities.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded 3,748 confirmed cases, including 1,657 deaths, while 708 patients have recovered. A further 227 suspected cases have been identified, and nearly 17,000 contacts are currently being monitored.

During his visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for intensified response efforts and greater protection for healthcare workers, warning that cases are doubling within a single week in some hotspots.

The Organisation also stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen surveillance and preparedness in view of ongoing population movements and the risk of cross-border transmission.