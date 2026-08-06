Dow Jones hits record high as Wall Street dips

NEW YORK, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- US stocks ended Wednesday's session marginally lower while remaining close to record levels, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a fresh all-time high.

Wall Street edged lower after two sessions of strong gains, weighed down by declines in several major technology stocks.The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to close at 7,723.55 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 54,349.12 points, marking a new record closing high.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 26,363.44 points, pressured by a 4% decline in Alphabet, Google's parent company, and a 1.1% fall in Microsoft shares