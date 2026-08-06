SpaceX launches three BlueBird satellites for communications

WASHINGTON, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX has launched three BlueBird satellites to enhance space-based communications in a mission conducted from Cape Canaveral, Florida, using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket's first stage successfully landed on a company droneship, while the upper stage continued its mission and deployed the three satellites into low Earth orbit.

With the completion of the mission, the number of BlueBird satellites in orbit has increased to 13, including seven next-generation satellites and six first-generation satellites, marking a further step towards completing the company's satellite constellation.