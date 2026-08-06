Syria reopens Deir ez-Zor Airport after 14 years

DAMASCUS, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced on Wednesday the reopening of Deir ez-Zor International Airport following the completion of maintenance and rehabilitation works, with the resumption of domestic and international flight operations after a closure of nearly 14 years.

The Authority said the airport received the first domestic Syrian Air flight from Damascus International Airport, marking the start of regular services between the two cities. It also welcomed its first international flight from Kuwait, operated by Syrian Air, signalling the resumption of international flights to and from the airport, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

It added that the launch of the two routes forms part of efforts to expand the country's air network, revitalise domestic air traffic, facilitate passenger travel, support economic and investment activity, and strengthen connectivity between Syria's governorates and other countries.