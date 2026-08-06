Gold hits seven-week high on weaker dollar

CAPITALS, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) – Gold prices rose to a seven-week high as of the date of publication on Thursday, 6th August, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session, supported by a weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields.

Spot gold traded at US$4,289.00 per ounce, its highest level since 18th June, while US gold futures stood at US$4,345.50 per ounce.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note declined, while the US dollar came under pressure, boosting gold's appeal to holders of other currencies.

Among other precious metals, silver traded at US$62.34 per ounce, platinum at US$1,750.15, and palladium at US$1,377.00 per ounce.